Wednesday Morning Links

Miscellaneous material for your mid-week reading.
- Anne Appelbaum discusses how the rise of authoritarian politics making elections around the world into existential crises - though it's worth highlighting the role Stephen Harper and his Con/IDU connections have played in fighting against solidarity and democracy. Carole Cadwalladr writes about Peter Thiel's role in fusing extreme wealth and conscience-free political power. And Rebecca Solnit points out that it's a militarized state which bears responsibility for violence arising out of a draconian response to peaceful protests.
- Michael Sainato reports on the International Trade Union Confederation's warning that the Trump regime is attacking workers' rights around the globe. And Sidney Blumenthal notes that at least some of the corporate forces typically aligned with Republicans are also recognizing they stand to suffer from Trump's corruption.
- Garce Blakely's Ellen Meiksins Wood lecture points out how corporatism seeks to undermine democracy in order to prevent public action against corporate plans. Simon Enoch writes that neoliberal policy has served to weaken our democratic system, laying the groundwork for an authoritarian takeover. And Dale Smith warns that Mark Carney's first steps in office have continued down that same path, particular in undermining personal privacy and security in favour of further corporate control.
- Meanwhile, Nick Pearce rightly argues that any plan to build Canada needs to involve both a clear budget and a focus on workers. And Charlie Angus notes that we're not going to save the country by allowing fossil fuel tycoons to torch our natural living environment.
- Finally, Rebecca Burns reports on the success of a Kansas City tenants' union in stabilizing rents and securing repairs - signaling another area in which collective action can produce tangible benefits.
