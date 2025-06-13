Friday Morning Links

Assorted content to end your week.
- Susan Glaser writes about the dictator cosplay arising from Donald Trump's military parade, while Jeet Heer is rightly more concerned about Trump's actual claim to be able to use the military like a warlord. Liz Dye points out that Trump has reached the point of prosecuting political opposition with remarkably little pushback. Geoffrey Johnston discusses how freedom is eroding under the Trump regime. And Outspoken highlights how ICE is the new Gestapo.
- Meanwhile, Jack Wilson offers a reminder that Canada's continuing pretense that the U.S. is a safe third country is resulting in refugees being condemned to ICE's abuses. And Erica Ifill rightly questions why Mark Carney is pushing a surveillance state no less dangerous and intrusive than the one being established under Trump's fascist administration.
- Paul Waldman writes that the Republicans' latest attempt to shovel wealth upward depends on what can only be described as fictitious economic theory. And David Sirota discusses how the right's culture war provides cover for the looting of the general public by oligarchs.
- Erica Chenoweth, Soha Hammam, Jeremy Pressman, and Christopher Wiley Shay do point out that contrary to most media portrayals, there's significantly more protest activity than at this time in the first Trump administration - as the public hasn't followed the political and media classes in acquiescing to Trump. And Bill McKibben writes that this weekend offers a unique confluence of events with the potential to crystallize resistance.
- Michael Ross and Erik Voeten note that the decline of democracy and social justice in the U.S. can be traced in no small part to its become a petrostate (with the encouragement of both major parties). And Linda McQuaig highlights the absurdity of pitching still more publicly-subsidized fossil fuel pipelines as a matter of "national unity" rather than climate destruction even as much of Canada burns.
- Finally, Taylor Noakes writes that a Canadian federal government actually interested in helping people would be acting to rein in corporate control, including by breaking up grocery monopolies.
