Thursday Morning Links

- Amanda Marcotte writes that Joni Ernst's latest pro-death messaging is just another example of the Republican war on empathy and human decency. And Wajahat Ali discusses how dehumanization aimed first at trans people (among other marginalized groups) is being universalized into a general attack on public well-being.
- Shannon Osaka reports on new data from the World Meteoroligical Organization warning that we're blowing past dangerous levels of global warming years sooner than previously projected. Phil de Luna examines how wildfires are among the disasters making homes uninsurable due to the ongoing climate breakdown. And Solomon Gebrechorkos et al. examine how atmospheric evaporative demand alone is resulting in a massive rise in drought severity.
- Elizabeth Thompson reports that Trump's budget includes plans to squeeze Canadian investors (while showering free money on other capital). But Jeremy Appel writes that Mark Carney has chosen to bend the knee to Trump by imposing a severe surveillance state in response to fabricated complaints, even as Canada is being singled out for discrimination.
- Finally, Alex Hemingway examines how a wealth tax could both strengthen Canada's position globally and alleviate inequality and deprivation within it.
