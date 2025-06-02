Monday Morning Links

Assorted content to start your week.
- Denny Carter discusses how Alexandria Ocasia-Cortez is the ultimate "kitchen table" campaigner - even as she's wrongly treated as being out-of-touch by people who want to ensure it's the boardroom table that dominates politics. And Marina Requena-i-Mora, Dan Brockington and Forrest Fleischman find that lower income correlates with stronger concern for environmental issues (likely due to the fact that marginalized people are also the victims of environmental inequaliy and neglect).
- Tim Dickinson highlights just a few of the nastiest attacks on the public in Donald Trump's murder budget. Jason Sattler calls out the Trump regime for setting the future on fire (both literally and figuratively). Jennifer Rubin discusses how the Trump administration is completely detached from reality, while Margaret Sullivan comments on its attacks on any institution which could preserve people's connection to the real world.
- Kate Aronoff discusses how Republicans are aiming to subject people to death by heat stroke. And Ames Alexander points out the corporate interests making cities far more dangerous in order to keep profiting from "dark roof" products.
- The Canadian Press reports on ACORN Canada's work pushing for tenant protections from extreme heat. And Elliot Goodell Ugalde and Natalie Braun make the case to facilitate tenant organization to ensure renters can engage in collective action when governments don't properly address their rights and needs.
- Daniel Trilling's review of Richard Seymour's Disaster Nationalism highlights the conditions that facilitated the rise of fascist politics both in the 1920s and in the recent past. And Mona Charen points out how false bothsidesing has served to legitimize authoritarianism.
- Finally, Matthew Renfrew offers a reminder that the Cons have stoked anti-vaccine and other anti-science sentiment - and argues that it's long past time for them to confront that dangerous tendency. And Donald Gutstein takes a look at the extreme evangelicals who have been at the core of right-wing Canadian politics for decades - and who are trying to sell us out to the Trump regime out of religious fervour today.
No comments:
Post a Comment