Friday Morning Links

Assorted content to end your week.
- Allison Gill offers a reminder that every aspect of the U.S.' descent into fascism can be traced back to the increasing power of an insatiable oligarchy. Jason Sattler highlights how a PR blitz to dissociate himself from the consequences of his actions doesn't mean Elon Musk is absolved of contuining responsibility. And Paul Starr calls out the Trump regime's plan to impose artificially high taxes on university endowments to punish the role of universities in building knowledge.
- Paul Krugman discusses the U.S. Court of International Trade's ruling invalidating most of Trump's arbitrary tariffs. But James Downie notes that Trump has refused to accept repeated messages from all kinds of parties as to the harm being caused by his tariff obsession.
- Colette Delawalla et al. warn that Trump's politicization of science figures to destroy the U.S.' position as a source of research and discovery. David Cutler and Edward Glaeser examine the multi-trillion-dollar health calamity which can be traced back to Trump's cuts to health research. And Cornelia Schneider and Martha Walls point out the eugenic attitudes which result in Trump and RFK Jr. being perfectly happy to sacrifice human lives.
- Dhruv Mehrotra reports on the U.S.' collection of DNA samples of children as young as 4 in order to allow for the operation of a future surveillance state. And Marisa Kabas reports on Marco Rubio's launch of an office dedicated to white supremacist immigration policy.
- More and Better Housing Canada offers a report card on housing policy - finding that not a single province in the country is doing more than a middling job dealing with the failure to provide for basic needs. Hallee Mandryk reports on the skyrocketing rates of homelessness (including among children) in Saskatoon. And Victoria Gibson reports on Doug Ford's choice to favour wealthy landlords in scrapping any affordable housing requirements.
- Finally, Alex Himelfarb discusses why we have no choice but to keep working for better no matter how grim matters appear today.
No comments:
Post a Comment