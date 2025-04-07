Monday Morning Links

Miscellaneous material to start your week.
- Paul Krugman discusses how the U.S.' oligarchy was entirely willing to back Donald Trump as long as he was merely devastating other people's rights and well-being, while Nicholas Grossman comments on the profound denial of an executive class which ignored 40 years of Trump's ravings about tariffs. Nick Cohen notes that Trump is providing a rare but frightening example as to how a dictator's whims can be given priority over capital owners' desire to accumulate more. And Judd Legum, Rebecca Crosby and Noel Sims report that U.S. corporations are cowering rather than acknowledging the obvious reality that they're worse off under Trump.
- Meanwhile, Michael Barnard reports on China's response to the latest set of tariffs which includes restricting supplies of critical minerals.
- Jennifer Robson discusses what Canada needs to do to insure ourselves against the vagaries of Trump's regime. And Charlie Angus highlights how Trump's Canadian subsidiaries are looking to undermine one of the key goals by declaring their disloyalty to Canada to try to bully the rest of the country into handing power to Pierre Poilievre.
- Justin Ling reports on Poilievre's plans to mimic Trump's indiscriminate slashing of foreign aid - even as the WHO warns that the effects of aid cuts could kill thousands of women annually based on complications in pregnancy and childbirth alone.
- Finally, Adam King reports on the Canadian labour movement's priorities in the ongoing federal election. And Joan Baxter talks to Julia Levin and others about the glaring lack of climate policy being discussed even as a rethinking of trade relationships offers an obvious opportunity to focus on a clean and just transition.
