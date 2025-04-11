Friday Morning Links

Assorted content to end your week.
- Amanda Marcotte discusses how the Trump regime's war on empathy reflects its underlying misogyny, while Andrea Woo reports that Canadian researchers are scrubbing their work of gender-inclusive terminology based on the theory that they're subject to Trump's discriminatory executive orders. Timothy Snyder writes that Trump's personal sense of victimhood and vulnerability is behind his drive to punish anybody who does business with the U.S., while Stephen Robinson offers a reminder that the people who voted for Trump out of greed and/or a sense of entitlement had ample warning that he was more interested in his own petty grievances than anybody's best interests. David Rothkopf discusses Trump's use of every lever of public authority to set up a protection racket. And Anne Applebaum notes that the well-known dangers of everybody being at the whims of one irrational actor are exactly why the U.S. constitution was set up to prevent the concentration of power Trump has claimed.
- Jillian Ambrose writes about the risk that Trump's anti-science policy will affect the clean energy transition on a global scale. And Dharna Noor reports on the Trump regime's attacks on climate action at the state and local level across the U.S., while Sharon Lerner reports on his plans to stop collecting data on carbon pollution to ensure the purveyors of dirty energy don't face any accountability.
- But Trump's regressive action doesn't mean the rest of the world is required to follow suit. On that front, Rebecca Ann Hughes reports on new research showing that the advantages of renewable energy include improving energy security for most countries, while David Toke discusses how renewables now make up over 90 per cent of new generation capacity. And Rachel Doran comments on the promise of clean energy for Canada in particular compared to the risks of clinging to outdated energy sources.
- Frank Graves points out that the grim reality of the Trump regime has rightly turned Canadian voters off of any interest in the brand of nihilistic populism shared with the Poilievre Cons. And Dale Smith examines the perils of a Canadian version of Trump's war against anything "woke".
- Finally, Marc Lee discusses the better uses for federal fiscal capacity than the tax baubles being offered by the federal parties. And Mark Bulgutch writes about the corrosive effect of Pierre Poilievre's reflexive hostility against the very concept of public revenue.
