Tuesday Afternoon Links

This and that for your Tuesday reading.
- Steven Greenhouse discusses how Donald Trump's obsession with tariffs is ultimately harmful to everyone affected. But Jonathan Freedland writes that Trump's addiction to his own supply of fake news ensure that he doesn't see the damage he causes, while Jason Linkins notes that even the mainstream American media is minimizing and normalizing even the most authoritarian of his actions.
- Jonathan Last discusses the importance of approaching Trump's regime with a dissident perspective. Andrew Nikiforuk writes about the need for descriptors that honesty and fully account for a revolution against democracy. And John Restakic describes the new administration as a pathocracy, while discussing how large numbers of voters contributed their support to its abuses.
- Arwa Mahdawi makes the case for people from around the world to avoid the risks associated with visiting the U.S. And Americans for Tax Fairness points out how undocumented workers have contributed substantial tax revenue without receiving any services - only to be rewarded for their work with the threat of rendition.
- Bruce Arthur writes about the dangers of Danielle Smith's choice to take Trump's side over Canada (and seek to influence the federal election accordingly). And Eve Gaumond notes that the Canada Elections Act offers theoretical protection against undue foreign influence - but that it's unclear how that principle will be applied when major social media and press outlets are controlled by courtiers of a hostile foreign power.
- Finally, DT Cochrane examines how federal spending can and should be an engine for economic development - both generally, and particularly in response to the need to route our activity away from the U.S. And David Edward Tabachnick discusses how the U.S.' threats may be raising the prospect of national sovereignty which had largely been declared obsolete over a half-century ago.
