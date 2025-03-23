Sunday Morning Links

Assorted content for your weekend reading.
- Rebecca Solnit highlights how the reality of Cybertrucks coming unglued upon the slightest exposure to reality represents an apt metaphor for Elon Musk and the regime he's controlling. Ian Welsh writes that the main impact of the second Trump regime is to speed-run an American collapse already in progress. And David Smith traces the U.S.' descent into authoritarianism as the whims of a madman are given precedence over all rights and laws, while Dan Gardner discusses how there's no escaping the conclusion that the Trump regime's actions fall squarely into the definition of fascism.
- Evan Dyer comments on the Trump regime's use of disinformation against Canada generally. And Allan Woods discusses the need to be on guard against it in the course of Canada's election campaign in particular. But thwap rightly argues that we also shouldn't treat the threat from abroad as reason to lionize (and further enrich) Canada's ruling class in the name of patriotism, while David Moscrop and Jeet Heer examine some of the constructive opportunities arising from a heightened sense of pride.
- Xiaoying You discusses how China is building renewable infrastructure around the globe based on the recognition that it's far cheaper and more efficient than reliance on fossil fuels. And Bill McKibben notes that rapid advancements in charging technology look to make both combustion engines and Tesla-generation electric vehicles obsolete, while Jim Stanford examines how consumers will benefit from an energy transition which ends our vulnerability to oil price shocks.
- Finally, Bob McDonald talks to David Putrino about the long-term effects of COVID - which may include cumulative organ damage along with the respiratory and neurological issues which have long since been recognized.
