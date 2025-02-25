Tuesday Morning Links

This and that for your Tuesday reading.
- Brian Cox writes that the combined cruelty and incompetence of the new Trump oligarchy should remind us of the need to tax the wealthy rather than letting them concentrate riches and power. And Richard Partington reports on a new study showing that UK Labour is losing support because of its insistence on pandering to the right rather than dealing with people's poverty and economic insecurity.
- Maia Mindel discusses the risks of not being able to trust politicized data - as well as how to know when it ceases to be believable.
- Owen Jones warns that the rise of the AfD in Germany (as the chosen party of Elon Musk and the global alt-right) reflects a disturbing pattern in the Western world. And Julia Damphouse notes that the election did see its momentum stall while the unapologetically leftist Die Linke also made a substantial breakthrough.
- Max Fawcett recognizes that the Flu Trux Klan which appropriated the Canadian flag for its anti-science cause is downright eager to sell us out to the U.S. But fortunately, Curtis Fric notes that the convoy and extreme Cons are isolated in that position, with a strong majority of Canadians favouring like-for-like retaliation against Trump's planned tariffs. Charlie Angus points out the lengthening list of similarities between Canada and Ukraine in needing to build alliances to respond to a direct border threat.
- Simon Enoch and Hadrian Mertins-Kirkwood note that there's no reason to tie the laudable goal of building high-speed rail to an exploitative P3s structure. Nelson Bennett points out the corporate forces looking to capitalize on the Trump threat to profit from slashing taxes and public services. And Andre Picard writes that if we're looking for ways to eliminate internal barriers to a constructive federation, a good place to start would be in prioritizing effective health care nationally over provincial whims.
- Finally, Rumneek Johal discusses how Doug Ford in particular has undermined Ontario's health care system - and is seeking to do another term's worth of damage to it. Desmond Cole discusses how Ford has gotten away with a track record of failure and corruption so far. And Famita Syed, Emma McIntosh and Elaine Anselmi examine what Ontario's parties are proposing when it comes to environmental issues - with the PCs againrefusing to offer anything to voters after using their power to squelch any previous prospect of improvement.
