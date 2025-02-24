Monday Morning Links

Miscellaneous material to start your week.
- Charlie Angus discusses how the second Trump administration has been systematically dismantling both internal democracy and international alliances in order to tighten the executive's grip on power. Stephen Engelberg highlights how its attack on the civil service is based on obvious lies, while Amanda Marcotte points out the absurd yet painful parallels between Gamergate and Elon Musk's obsession with federal workers. And Donald Moynihan writes that the general public will suffer as a result of the destruction of a functional state.
- Casey Michel writes that the corrupt deal in whic Eric Adams sold out his city to avoid prosecution shows the world that the power of the U.S. government is for sale.
- As a note of relative hope, Dan Sinker points out how the control exercised by the Ku Klux Klan a century ago was itself dismantled. And Greg Sargent's interview with Leah Greenberg includes the recognition that plenty of people - including some who haven't been politically active before - are eager to counter Trump's abuses.
- Bert Hubert writes that there's every reason for countries around the world to ensure they're not relying on U.S. tech companies who are subject to political control. And John Herrman points out that AI is already demonstrably cannibalizing itself - making it entirely unsafe to rely on any output that relies on web-based information.
- Stewart Prest discusses the need for Canada to build a new international coalition in light of the reality that we can't rely on the U.S., while Taylor Noakes implores our media not to normalize Trump's attacks on our sovereignty. And Canada Healthwatch points out the opportunity to welcome doctors (among other workers) fleeing the U.S., while Ashifa Kassam reports on Spain's immense success opening its doors to immigrants.
- Armine Yalnizyan discusses the choices faced by Ontario voters in their provincial election when it comes to an economoc response the Trump administration - with the MAGA-backing premier who called a snap election for a supposed mandate to deal with the threat being the only leader who hasn't deigned to assemble any ideas. Vanmala Subramaniam reports on the growing recognition that Ontario workers are far worse off as a result of Ford's stay in power. And David Leadbeater highlights how Ford is starving the province's universities.
- Finally, Christopher Holcroft discusses how Pierre Poilievre is trying to reverse his message to an absolutely laughable patriotism theme after spending his entire time as Conservative leader expressing his hatred for Canada. And Toula Drimonis notes that the fraudsters and fascists who make up the Trump administration are firmly in Poilievre's camp - making him toxic to anybody who doesn't want to see those forces in power.
