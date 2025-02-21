Friday Morning Links

Assorted content to end your week.
- Paul Krugman discusses how Donald Trump is eviscerating financial regulation and consumer protection just when it's most needed, while Henry Farrell points out how the undermining of government intersects with the polycrisis which Trump refuses to even acknowledge let alone address. And Bryan Mena reports on new polling showing that U.S. consumers are recognizing the dangers of Trump's regime.
- Brian Beutler writes about the futility of trying to work with people who have resolved to engage in as much criminal behaviour as they can get away with. Ian Dunt notes that Trump's flagrant lies about Russia's invasion of Ukraine represent the most clear attack yet on epistemic reality. And Zeynep Tufecki examines how the theft of private information may be used to entrench Elon Musk's power both inside and outside of government.
- Niall Harney and Jon Milton write that Amazon's union-busting should be a wakeup call for Canada's labour movement. Adam King reports on an attempt by Toronto's business lobby to take away paid days off for retail workers. And Marc Lee calls out the gross overstatement of the effects of supposed interprovincial barriers in an effort to undermine regulation in the public interest - while offering a reminder that there's a readily-available mechanism to deal with any barriers which are actually identified.
- Taylor Noakes discusses how the U.S.' disruption of existing trade patterns gives us a golden opportunity to build a clean energy society. But David Moscrop writes that Mark Carney is offering nothing more than business as usual, complete with austerity, corporate handouts and illusory climate policy.
- Finally, Ricardo Tranjan and Ryan Romand point out how Ontario's provincial election has involved little attention to the province's desperate need to collect revenue to be used for public services. And Saima Desai discusses the how Ontario's education system is falling apart after two terms of Doug Ford slashing what were already insufficient funding levels.
