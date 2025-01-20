On litmus tests

Plenty of Canadian political figures seem to have reacted to the announcement that we won't face tariffs just yet with a sigh a relief, and an apparent view that we don't need to worry about what's happening to our south until such time as profits are immediately affected.
Others will note that Trump's first day included attacks on the personhood of trans people and the protection of minorities, as well as the existence of anybody who might be perceived as an immigrant - and work on ensuring that people threatened by the new administration aren't trapped by it.
When assessing who's resisting Trump in solidarity with the people most in need of help as opposed to looking out only for the interests of capital, there shouldn't be much doubt which we should want our leaders to be. We'll find out very soon who falls into which category.
