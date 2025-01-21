Tuesday Morning Links

This and that for your Tuesday reading.
- Paul Krugman discusses the importance of calling out misinformation rather than downplaying or legitimizing it - especially when it's being sprayed around by the wealthy and powerful for their own self-serving ends. And Jill Hopke warns that the spread of anti-environmental propaganda on corporate social media is only set to get much worse, while Katharine Hayhoe notes that there's no reason to cling to a position of "neutrality" as to whether we'll have a liveable planet.
- Jennifer Rubin writes about the Trump administration's blatant declaration that it will consist of government of, for and by billionaires. Freddy Brewster points out the techbro plan to trash the U.S.' public finances and the Earth's living environment in one fell swoop by funneling massive amounts of public money into cryptocurrency.
- Sarah Kendzior's suggestions in responding to Trump's taking office include focusing on anti-corruption which should be a common priority for everybody but Trump and his cronies, while Ruth Ben-Ghat emphasizes the importance of a political opposition which stands up to autocracy. Nathan Robinson discusses the potential for a second New Deal movement in response to the economic and social depressions planned by Trump and his inner circle. And Christopher Holcroft writes about the need to stand up to the Cons' attacks on diversity and inclusion - which I'd note should have an immense payoff as a strong majority of people are included in the groups sought to be pushed further out to the margins.
- Noah Berlatsky and Ilana Gershon discuss how authoritarian workplaces have laid the groundwork for similar patterns in culture and governance. And Briarpatch examines the reality of economic violence against workers.
- Finally, the Missing Middle Initiative offers a set of guiding principles and goals to ensure young people have something to strive for.
