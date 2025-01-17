On defectors

For the most part, discussions as to how to respond to Donald Trump's various threats ranking from tariffs to annexation have focused on the contrast between a population (PDF) and set of political leaders mostly united to oppose them, and Danielle Smith's place as the main figure publicly looking to sell out Canadian solidarity for the sole benefit of the oil sector.
Unfortunately, I don't think we can safely presume the list of parties willing to undermine Canada's position is limited to the UCP. And the other ones worth worrying about are (mostly) more conspicuous by their silence than any public statements so far.
By way of background, let's note that there's a long history of debates as to questions of sovereignty vis-a-vis the U.S. And the traditional camps have generally involved public support for Canada's self-determination, lined up against business interests seeking a combination of market access, deregulation and general erosion of democratic decision-making.
The former set of voices have been the most prominent in responding to Trump so far, helping to give the impression of near-unanimity. But the latter have become accustomed to getting their way over a period of decades. And main business group which led the charge for corporate free trade in the past has been conspicuously silent in objecting meaningfully to Trump's posturing, with its public messaging going out of its way to defer to Trump and his apologists, while also flogging the tired hobby horse of mythical interprovincial trade barriers.
At most, the business lobby has shown some willingness to participate in voluntary consultation processes which may play a role in developing direct responses to Trump.
But both inside and outside those groups, there's a significant risk that corporate voices will be pushing a radically different set of priorities than the ones assumed to be agreed to be those of any Team Canada. And the usual conflict between corporate priorities and popular ones may be even more stark than usual based on the U.S.' slide into corporate-dominated politics and gangsterism in government.
Trump's obvious plans to make cronyism the main factor in his administration's decision-making will tempt those focused on short-term profits to sell out the rest of us to get on his good side. And laissez-faire ideologues may be perfectly happy to tie us as tightly as possible to a system where unlimited corporate money in politics has led to a SCOTUS-driven prohibition against effective regulation.
As a result, we can't take for granted that the corporate sector is on board with the Canadian public's desire to maintain our independence. And we'll need to both keep an eye out for, and be prepared to apply immediate pressure against, any businesses who are looking to play both sides - or worse yet, pledge their loyalty to team Trump.
