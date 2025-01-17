Friday Morning Links

Assorted content to end your week.
- Ed Hawkins offers a visual indication of the unprecedented global warming experienced in 2024 - as well as the paths forward depending on whether we take rapid action to limit the effects of the ongoing climate breakdown. Damian Carrington reports on new data showing that carbon pollution levels are also both higher than ever in human history, and far higher than the targets set to avert the climate crisis. Alexandra Mae Jones reports on a new study into the increasing severity and length of droughts. And Gaye Taylor reports on the warning from Craig Stewart that Canadian losses from extreme weather are becoming uninsurable.
- Dharna Noor reports on the calls from Los Angeles residents to have the fossil fuel industry provide compensation for its contribution to the ongoing wildfires. And Edward Donnelly reports on the failure of a massive CCS project in Norway to capture anywhere close to the quantity of emissions promised.
- Meanwhile, Cristen Hemingway James reports on an analysis showing that nearly a third of U.S. residents drink water laden with unergulated chemical contaminants.
- Alex Hemingway and Danny Oleksiuk write that one of the easiest means of both reducing infrastructure costs and alleviating the housing crisis is to enable the building of apartments. And Raphael Rashid discusses how Seoul's transformation of a highway into a mid-city stream resulted in a far more liveable city.
- Finally, The Lancet comments on the dangers of the spread of health disinformation - and the need to treat it as another public health scourge to be eradicated for the general good. And Brian Beutler points out the importance of pre-butting Donald Trump, rather than allowing his predictable lies and fabrications to define the boundaries of political discussion.
No comments:
Post a Comment