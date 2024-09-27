Friday Afternoon Links

- Eric Topol examines the latest research showing COVID-19's effect on the brain, while David Robson takes note of the prospect that the brain has its own microbiome whose disruption is responsible for neuro degenerative disorders. And Erica Sloan discusses COVID-19's wider effects on the body.
- Lois Parshley discusses the insurance apocalypse developing as insurers decline to cover the effects of a climate breakdown. And Jake Johnson reports on a new study from Oil Change International showing that there are plenty of resources to help reduce the damage from climate change if we take even the bare minimum steps of ending fossil fuel subsidies and cracking down on tax evasion by the wealthy.
- Meanwhile, Silas Zuereb examines how tax giveaways to wealthy investors are exacerbating Canada's housing crisis.
- Democracy Watch points out how the current Parliamentary study into foreign political interference is designed to miss crucial weaknesses in Canada's laws and enforcement systems.
- Dougald Lamont walks through the connections between the Cons, the institutional right and the Flu Trux Klan which violently occupied Ottawa and other sites.
- Finally, Alex Himelfarb discusses the importance of maintaining optimism and determination even in the face of a polycrisis - particularly where one of the root causes is the loss of a sense of potential for collective action to create meaningful improvement.
