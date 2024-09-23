Monday Afternoon Links

Miscellaneous material to start your week.
- Sarah Kaplan and Simon Ducroquet highlight new research documenting hundreds of millions of years worth of temperature fluctuations - and finding both that high temperatures are connected to mass extinction events, and that the current rate of increase lacks any precedent in the historical record.
- Michael Sainato reports on a new study showing which corporations are doing the most to undermine democracy - with big tech joining mining and fossil fuel conglomerates among the worst offenders.
- Cory Doctorow discusses how one of the fundamental elements of exploitative capitalism is its deployment of boringness and complexity to keep people from challenging its abuses. And the Joseph Rowntree Foundation highlights how no amount of economic growth will reduce poverty levels if it isn't accompanied by redistribution.
- Yves Smith points out how businesses have systematically implemented price increases to extract more from the people who have the least (while falsely blaming it on forces beyond their control). And Sarah Butler reports on a study showing exactly how much more grocery stores charge for the "convenience" of shopping at smaller, closer locations - amounting to another increased cost for people who don't have a large vehicle ready at hand.
- Finally, Jessica Wildfire notes that the employer push to force workers back to offices in the midst of a pandemic is all about preserving real estate value with no regard for health or well-being. And William Trender et al. examine the effect of COVID-19 on memory and cognition - finding that it regularly causes observable harm without a patient noticing.
No comments:
Post a Comment