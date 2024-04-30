Tuesday Afternoon Links

This and that for your Tuesday reading.
- Stan Cox writes about the looming eco-collapse - and its connection to a relentless focus on top-heavy "growth" with no regard for well-being or sustainability.
- Dharna Noor reports on the U.S. House oversight committee's investigation showing how the oil industry has blocked any climate progress while engaging in performative public greenwashing. Tory Shepherd reports on what it takes for a climate denialist ad to be pulled for being misleading or deceptive. And David Zipper discusses how U.S. policy has encouraged car bloat and increased pollution (based in no small part on lobbying from both the fossil fuel sector and the auto industry).
- Meanwhile, Cloe Logan reports on the growing number of Quebec municipalities working on reducing fossil fuel infrastructure in new buildings.
- Jeffrey Kluger writes about the reality that he - like nearly everybody - is accumulating plastic toxins in his body at an alarming rate. And Benjamin Shingler reports on the halting progress toward a global plastics treaty.
- Finally, Melvin Backman discusses how U.S. CEOs' pay continues to rise far faster than that of other workers. And Norm Farrell offers a reminder that minimum wage increases tend to produce more as well as better jobs.
