Tuesday Morning Links

This and that for your Tuesday reading.
- Julia Doubleday highlights how the continued unmitigated spread of COVID-19 is collapsing hospital systems around the globe. Priyanjana Primanik examines how the coronavirus leads to long-lasting cognitive deficits, while Isabella Cueto discusses new research confirming a connection between COVID and autoimmune disease (which is partially ameliorated by vaccination).
- But then, Richard Luscombe examines how Florida's anti-science response to the pandemic is resulting in the spread of measles and other easily-preventable diseases as quackery replaces any pretense of public health policy.
- Rochelle Baker reports on the growing calls to at least limit how fossil fuel corporations lie to us about their contribution to the climate breakdown. But Markham Hislop notes that Danielle Smith (among other petropoliticians) is an eager participation in the misinformation campaign intending to promote the continued spewing of carbon pollution over any clean energy transition.
- Meanwhile, Frederic Cyr points out that the list of alarming effects of the climate crisis now includes radical changes to seasonal patterns of ocean algae blooming.
- Pete Wilde discusses the largest-ever review of the effects of ultra-processed foods, with the result being a stark connection between UPFs and numerous health problems.
- Finally, Adam King points out how governments are interfering with collective bargaining (particularly in the public sector) to prevent workers from achieving gains for themselves and the people who depend on them.
