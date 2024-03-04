Monday Afternoon Links

Miscellaneous material to start your week.
- Alan Urban writes about the reality that establishment institutions are working on normalizing civilizational collapse - as well as the need to fight back against that process. And Cory Doctorow discusses the appalling results of the juxtaposition of predatory private equity and health care.
- Akielly Hu and Joseph Winters write about the impossibility of decoupling a growth-based economic model from increasing carbon pollution, while Science X points out the warning from the UN Environment Programme's International Resource Panel that resource usage is projected to surge from an already-unsustainable starting point. But while trying to graft care for our living environment onto the ideology of the cancer cell is futile, Deborah de Lange notes that a focus on renewable energy development and innovation produces improved better economic outcomes.
- Marina von Stackelberg reports on the demand from communities for support in dealing with increasingly frequent and severe climate disasters. And Sarah Miller and Zach Carriere comment that we need to direct new housing development to areas which steer clear of the most imminent risks.
- Sarah Wild writes that over two millions research papers have disappeared from the Internet - meaning that the store of real knowledge is eroding even as AI-generated junk proliferates. And Glyn Moody points out that copyright laws are among the structural factors driving an insufficient policy response to climate change, as scientifically-accurate studies are ignored in favour of more-accessible fossil fuel propaganda.
- Finally, David Wren discusses how Google's business model relies on shaking down governments and refusing to contribute to the jurisdictions which provide it with its profits. And Natasha Bulowski highlights how even after decades of lessons in the effects of corporatism, the Libs are continuing to lock Canada into "free trade" agreements which give corporate profits precedence over people's health and well-being.
