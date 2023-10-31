Tuesday Afternoon Links

This and that for your Tuesday reading.
- Larry Patriquin reviews Nancy Fraser's Cannibal Capitalism, with a focus on explaining how we've been pushed into a system based on squeezing people and the planet alike in the name of greed. And Cory Doctorow discusses the six categories of corporate bullshit used to justify or distract from corporate exploitation (as identified by Nick Hanauer, Joan Walsh and Donald Cohen).
- Tom Neuberger takes a look at a few of the alarming indicators of a climate breakdown that's spiraling out of control, while Chris Smith and Robin Lamboll point out that even the estimate that we're set to blow our global carbon budget in the next six years leaves us only a coin-flip chance of avoiding catastrophic warming. And FishOutOf Water discusses Dr. James Hansen's latest warning that the IPCC's estimates far understate the harm we've done to our living environment.
- Meanwhile, David Zipper reports on Norway's recognition that a transition to sustainable transportation requires far more than an electrified fleet of commuter vehicles.
- Kevin Yarr reports on the recognition by Health P.E.I. CEO Dr. Michael Gardam that the privatization and outsourcing of nursing care are severely compromising health care in Canada.
- Michael Venutolo-Mantovani examines the evidence from multiple U.S. pilot projects showing that a basic income produces immense benefits both for recipients and for the jurisdictions which fund them.
- Finally, Lisa Young calls out Scott Moe for his latest show of disrespect for the rule of law, this time consisting of ordering SaskEnergy employees to put themselves in legal jeopardy as part of his tiresome posturing against carbon pricing.
