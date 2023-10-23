Monday Afternoon Links

Miscellaneous material to start your week.
- Sonia Sodha discusses how children will bear the brunt of COVID's effects for years due to decision-makers have prioritized short-term profits and frivolities over their futures. And Clare Wilson reports on new research showing how investing in air filtration can limit the ongoing effects of the pandemic.
- Jennifer Lee reports on the strain being put on Alberta's health care system by yet another uncontrolled wave of COVID-19. Avis Favaro reports both on new data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information showing that over a million patients left Canadian emergency rooms without care in the 2022-2023 year, and CIHI findings that soaring rates of errors and patient harms can be traced to increased overtime and use of private agency staff as a substitute for supporting health care workers. And Colette Derworiz reports on the first medical clinic to opt out of Saskatchewan's public health care system as the Moe government continues to offer nothing but neglect.
- Johan Rockstrom and Mary Robinson write about the desperate need to stop gambling with our living environment. And John Woodside discusses how carbon capture and storage is a lose-lose bet: serving at best as a fig leaf for increased fossil fuel production, and at worst as a constant threat to release exactly the carbon pollution it's theoretically supposed to contain.
- Finally, Peter Armstrong writes that while inflation is cooling down in theory, the combination of hiked prices and increased interest rates is still causing severe affordability problems for all but the wealthiest few. And Sophia Harris reports on the continued use of shrinkflation by the food industry to hide how people are getting less for what they pay.
