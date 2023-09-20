Wednesday Morning Links

Miscellaneous material for your mid-week reading.
- Chris Hedges interviews Matt Kennard about the hostile corporate takeover of democracy. And Adam King highlights how Canada's oil industry is profiteering at public expense while using the harm done by their own greed to promote the right-wing politicians in their pocket.
- Jennifer Henderson reports on Nova Scotia's decision to remove maps showing the locations of glyphosate spraying in order to prevent the public from responding to known risks where the result might be some accountability for the polluters involved. And Tim Bousquet notes that Nova Scotia's supposed plan for housing is based entirely on funneling federal money to private developers.
- Nina Lakhani reports on new research showing how the largest carbon offset schemes do nothing to actually limit carbon pollution. And in stark contrast, Allyson Chiu points out that one of the incidental benefits of remote work is a substantial reduction in greenhouse gas emissions - meaning that the effects of forcing people back into the office in the midst of a pandemic are as harmful for the environment as for public health.
- Stanford University examines how the ecological damage from the anthropocene age isn't limited to particular species, but includes the elimination of entire branches of the tree of life.
- Finally, Luke LeBrun offers an important look at the bigotry behind the "one million march for children" being pushed by the alt-right in Canada.
