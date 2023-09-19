Tuesday Afternoon Links

This and that for your Tuesday reading.
- Peter Borg discusses how the climate breakdown is compressing planetary changes which would normally take millions of years into individual lifetimes - even as petropoliticians seek to increase the damage we're doing to our living environment. And Edna Mohamed writes that climate refugees are already a major factor in global migration patterns.
- Meanwhile, Zak Vescera writes about the woefully inadequate housing being endured by migrant farmworkers in British Columbia.
- Christopher Matthews and Collin Eaton offer an inside look at Exxon's misinformation campaign to keep carbon pollution spewing. And CBC News talks to Peter Hotez about the harm being done to even the most basic public health protections by the anti-science forces built up to cast doubt about climate change.
- Penny Daflos reports on the massive amounts of money being siphoned out of public health care in B.C. (and elsewhere) by temp agencies.
- Finally, Linda McQuaig discusses why Canada needs an online ecosystem which isn't controlled by big tech - while noting that the fight over payments for corporate media content is just a small part of the picture.
