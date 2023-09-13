Wednesday Afternoon Links

Miscellaneous material for your mid-week reading.
- Mary Van Beusekom discusses new research showing that a quarter of COVID-19 survivors are still facing impaired lung function (among other health problems) a year after infection. And Prakash Nagarkatti and Mitzi Nagarkatti write about the CDC's approval of new vaccines better targeted toward current variants, while Beth Mole reports on its concurrent recommendation that everybody get a booster this fall.
- Scott Denning makes the point that we shouldn't call a broken climate a "new normal" when we have no idea how to navigate it, while Al Jazeera reports on Volker Turk's warning that a dystopian future is already here. And Thora Tenbrink discusses how perceptions of the climate threat vary from place to place - particularly in a rural-urban divide.
- Meanwhile, Michael Keller reports on a new research tool showing the consistent acidification of oceans as another example of the degradation of vital environmental systems.
- Penny Daflos exposes the parasitic extraction of health funding by private staffing agencies. And Dayne Patterson reports on the Moe government's refusal to accept a donation of money to buy an MRI machine to operate in Estevan - presumably in large part because resources allowing essential services to be publicly performed would limit the ability of Sask Party donors to profit from them.
- Finally, Doug Cuthand calls out the Moe government for trying to reduce access to sex education and inclusive learning in a province which desperately needs to work on improving both.
