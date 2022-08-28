Sunday Morning Links

This and that for your Sunday reading.
- Wency Leung asks how much more of a human toll we're willing to accept in order to operate in denial of a continuing pandemic. And Phil Tank discusses how the Moe government has chosen to frame the constant stream of preventable disease and death as merely a monthly report beneath any direct comment or action.
- Zak Vescera has been digging into the shady history of the Sask Party-boosted churches and private which have been caught in a child abuse scandal - including their exploitation of donors, and their links to longstanding reporting of violence against children.
- Andrew Longhurst points out the dangerous rise of corporate health care in British Columbia. And Frances Bula reports that the building of social housing alone hasn't been enough to help people who can't realistically be expected to avoid the myriad of pitfalls which can be used to throw them back out on the streets.
- Sarah Jones writes that the real story behind "quiet quitting" is the near-universal expectation on the part of employers that workers will willingly suffer to the point of burnout. And Greg Jericho discusses how Australia is among the many countries where workers have been seeing little if any benefit from consistent productivity increases.
- Finally, Charles Rusnell reports on the right-wing rage farming behind the increasingly violent attacks on any political figure even faintly tethered to reality. And David Sirota offers a reminder how the U.S. is subsidizing the massive dark money network drowning out any meaningful political discussion with fascist propaganda.
No comments:
Post a Comment