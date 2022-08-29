Monday Afternoon Links

Assorted content to start your week.
- Dayne Patterson reports that what little data Saskatchewan residents have to manage to risk of COVID is showing higher levels than have been seen in months. Sophia Tan et al. find that even while breakthrough COVID infections have escalated, prior vaccination (and particularly recent vaccination) has a substantial impact on reducing transmission. And Nili Kaplan-Myrth implores parents to ensure that children reduce the risk of spread by masking when they return to school.
- Meanwhile, John Michael McGrath discusses why clean air may be the foundational public health advancement of the 21st century just as clean water was in the 19th century - though it's of course worth pointing out the forces seeking to reverse that progress.
- Sharon Kirkey writes about the unmanageable burdens being placed on Canada's hospital emergency rooms - due largely to austerity in dealing with the health care system as a whole. And Zak Vescera reports that Saskatchewan is sharing the experience of other provinces in having ambulance service delayed by the wait to get patients seen in ERs.
- The Star's editorial board weighs in on the need to stop exploiting and abusing temporary foreign workers.
- Finally, Ian Welsh discusses how our ongoing (and escalating) problems can be traced not to a lack of technological development, but to a failure to use the technology and resources we have for the betterment of people's lives. And David Sirota and Joel Warner highlight the need to end the flow of dark money which ensures that the U.S.' political system serves only the interests of the wealthiest few.
No comments:
Post a Comment