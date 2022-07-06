Wednesday Morning Links

Miscellaneous material for your mid-week reading.
- Chas Danner writes about the arrival of the BA.5 COVID-19 surge in the U.S. Nora Loreto writes about the thousands of Canadians who died of COVID acquired in hospitals - and the many people who continue to get sick from it. Kenyon Wallace and Megan Ogilvie report on new research showing the disproportionate concentration of COVID deaths among lower-income Ontarians. And Sophie Mellor reports on the belated recognition by federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos that it's impossible to stay fully immunized against COVID without regular boosters - even as doctors in both Ontario and Saskatchewan are desperately trying to prod negligent provincial governments to lift a finger to make additional vaccination doses available to people who need them.
- Meanwhile, the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke discusses research showing how the body's immune response to COVID may damage the brain. And Aron Emmi et al. find an immune response to COVID which extends to the brain stem.
- Robert Reich calls out the attempt by Jeff Bezos and other corporate tycoons to use inflation as a pretense to redistribute the product of price increases away from workers. And David Milstead reports that CEOs took massive pay increases in 2021 without anybody complaining about any impact on prices.
- Meanwhile, David Moscrop rightly points out that the inflation excuse is merely the latest example of how a capitalist system is designed to extract wealth from the working class to benefit the privileged few. And Stephanie Brobbey offers some suggestions for change from the perspective of somebody who has been employed enabling the wealthy to abuse the current system.
- Finally, George Monbiot writes that we may be reaching the conclusion of the contest between democracy and plutocracy, with our future as a species hanging in the balance. And Umair Haque discusses how the U.S. is in the final stages of a collapse.
