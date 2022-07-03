Sunday Afternoon Links

This and that for your Sunday reading.
- Jim Stanford laments the likelihood that we're headed for a self-inflicted recession in the name of an arbitrary inflation target.
- Acey Rowe talks to about the Craig Desson about the mechanisms used to perpetuate old wealth. And Rupert Neate writes about Gary Stevenson's story as someone who made large amounts of money in financial trading - but only through intolerable betting on needless suffering and growing inequality.
- Meanwhile, Mitchell Thompson calls out the Canada Infrastructure Bank's demand to turn essential public water supplies into sources of profits and management fees.
- Ayurella Horn-Muller reports on some of the global responses to SCOTUS' decision to condemn humanity to a climate breakdown. And the Council of Canadians has released new Abacus polling data showing that Canadians recognize the need for strong climate action even when weighed against immediate economic interests.
- The Ottawa Citizen's editorial board weighs in on the need to combat intimate-partner violence.
- Finally, Umair Haque writes that we're all too likely to look back on the summer of 2022 as the start of an age of crisis.
