Wednesday Morning Links

Miscellaneous material for your mid-week reading.
- Dayne Patterson discusses the continued recognition among doctors that the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over (and indeed approaching another particularly dangerous phase). Sumathi Reddy reports on new research showing a starkly more severe risk of diabetes following infection. Nathaniel Dove reports on the spread among Saskatchewan children, while Reuters highlights how Italy has been able to reduce transmission in schools by 82% with proper ventilation. And Nicola Davis reports on Danny Altmann's warning that the prevalence of long COVID (and lack of any meaningful effort to address it) stands to create a generation of people with avoidable disabilities.
- Armine Yalnizyan discusses why temporary inflation is likely to resolve itself with time, rather than serving as a basis for attacks on wages and social supports. Stephen Wentzell takes note of new CCPA research showing that provincial deficits during the pandemic have been a matter of choice rather than structural concern. And John Nichols discusses how the richest few have been the beneficiaries of a massive pandemic windfall.
- Aaron Wherry examines how the supply and confidence agreement between the NDP and Liberals will allow the current Parliament to function - much to the apparent chagrin of other parties and pundits eager to posture over the constant threat of an election. But Adam King notes that there's plenty of work to be done in holding the Libs to their commitments, including to finally implement anti-scab legislation.
- Dan Calverley and Kevin Anderson find that an equitable transition will need to include a rapid phaseout of fossil fuels by wealthier countries, while George Monbiot writes that UK Con spin about a just transition being unaffordable is being proven wrong by successes across Europe. David Wethe points out that oil sector workers aren't seeing their wages keep pace with windfall profits, and are increasingly eager to find better career opportunities. And Sara Hastings-Simon notes (PDF) that electric vehicle adoption is happening at a faster pace than was previously assumed to be possible.
- Finally, Adam Morton reports on Andrew Macintosh's warning that Australia's carbon credit scheme is an utter failure in actually reducing carbon emissions. And Rosa Lee and Carla Ellern report on the risks of gas infrastructure both a threat to cause explosions, and as a constant source of greenhouse gas emissions.
