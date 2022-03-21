Monday Afternoon Links

Miscellaneous material to start your week.
- Umair Haque discusses how the corporate-driven surrender to COVID - like so many of the choices which value profit over well-being - reflects idiocy in the original sense of the word. Davide Mastracci discusses how we're learning nothing more now than how to suffer from or die with COVID. And John Michael McGrath warns that Ontario's trajectory toward another wave is probably locked in - particularly given a stubborn government's unwillingness to take steps to protect people no matter how obviously they may be needed.
- Jillian Kestler-D'Amours weighs in on the deference of authorities to the #FluTruxKlan and its white supremacist organizers.
- Fiona Harvey reports on the scientific community's justified alarm in the face of simultaneous unprecedented heat waves at both of the Earth's poles. The Observer points out how the UK Cons' elimination of energy efficiency policies is imposing ongoing costs on every household in the country. And Harvey also reports on a call by hundreds of academics for universities to stop accepting money from - and being subservient to - fossil fuel companies.
- Dan Darrah discusses the social pressures and predatory lending practices designed to force people into unmanageable debt.
- Finally, John Hogan offers a hopeful view that the success of organizing campaigns at Starbucks in the face of gross corporate abuses may bode well for the prospects of far more widespread unionization.
