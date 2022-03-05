Saturday Afternoon Links

Assorted content for your weekend reading.
- Kent Sepkowitz examines the many and severe symptoms of COVID-19 which are emerging long after initial infections have been treated as "mild".
- Gabriel Fabreau discusses how the overflow tent in emergency at the Peter Lougheed Centre (like other Canadian health care facilities) is a testament to the fact that the pandemic is far from over. And Zak Vescera reports on the miserable circumstances facing Saskatchewan residents whose surgeries have been delayed or canceled by the Moe government's added burdens - and who now see themselves as being invited to pay out of pocket to cut a line designed to go on forever.
- Jonas Mahm, Scot Miller and Johannes Urpelainen highlight how promises to "build back better" in the wake of COVID have led to vanishingly little investment in a transition to a clean economy. And Raul Grijalva calls out fossil fuel barons for trying to use a petro-state's war of conquest as an excuse to lock in decades of avoidable harm to our planet.
- Meanwhile, Eleanor Boyle writes about the value of collective action while pushing for it as a response to the climate crisis.
- Finally, Luke LeBrun exposes the deliberate intention of #FluTruxKlan organizers to break the law by occupying Ottawa (while also ignoring the promises they made to authorities in exchange for cooperation). And Sunil Sarwal and Tan-Nee Ng discuss how Ottawa's police upheld a social order based on white male privilege rather than the law.
No comments:
Post a Comment