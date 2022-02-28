Monday Afternoon Links

Miscellaneous material to start your week.
- The Canadian Press interviews Dr. Saqib Shahab about the need for Saskatchewan's citizens to act responsibly in getting vaccinated and taking public health precautions in the absence of any remaining government protections. And Melissa Fuller writes about her conclusion that it's untenable to work in a province whose government is so fundamentally opposed to science and health.
- Meanwhile, Global Justice Now highlights the vaccine profiteering by Moderna even as most of the world continues to lack for the most basic protection against COVID. And Luke Allen, Simon Wigley and Hampus Holmer study how corporate money in politics results in watered-down or nonexistent public health policies in all kinds of areas.
- Daniel Suhonen discusses Olof Palme's legacy as the last social democrat able to earn and hold power based on the explicit goal of ensuring public autonomy over economic choices.
- Fiona Harvey reports on the IPCC's latest assessment report indicating that the window to avert catastrophic climate breakdown is rapidly closing. And Rishikesh Ram Baudry discusses how the same wealthy countries emitting the most carbon pollution are breaking their promise to help fund the costs of mitigating the damage done to poor countries.
- Finally, Heather Campbell writes that the #FluTruxKlan was always grounded in white supremacy rather than genuine concerns about COVID policies. And Ted Raymond reports on the charges against a convoy organizer with roots in the anti-immigration group La Meute.
