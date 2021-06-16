Wednesday Morning Links

Miscellaneous material for your mid-week reading.
- Tavia Grant writes that a year and half of experience have confirmed that the most important element in reducing the workplace spread of COVID-19 is ensuring adequate ventilation - but that public health rules have utterly failed to reflect that knowledge. Mickey Djuric reports on the unions and workers pointing out that prematurely lifting mask mandates will only exacerbate the threat to front-line workers. And Ciara Linnane reports on the spread of the more infectious Delta variant which is becoming the dominant strain worldwide, while CTV News highlights how it looks likely to cause a fourth COVID wave in Alberta.
- D.T. Cochrane argues that Canada needs to collect a fair amount of revenue from the rich and invest in a just transition.
- Emma Pullman reports on the U.S.' use of privatized surveillance data - which could not legally be gathered by the government - to round up and deport immigrants.
- Sheila Block, Grace-Edward Galabuzi and Hayden King examine how Canadian racial inequality persists into retirement. And James Murphy writes about the role of private schools in giving a wholly undeserved advantage to children of privilege.
- Finally, Umair Haque discusses the dangerous political reality in which billionaires allow members of lower classes a measure of domination over out-groups as the price of being able to extract massive amounts of wealth from the general population. And Andrew Kersley writes about the growing threat of right-wing violence in the UK due largely to mainstream acceptance of fascist messages.
