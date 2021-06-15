Tuesday Morning Links

- Jessica Elgot, Aubrey Allegretti and Nicola Davis report on the UK's delay in lifting coronavirus restrictions as it battles the Delta variant. Bruce Arthur discusses how Ontarians are largely on their own in trying to secure access to a second dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Ivan Pereira and Joshua Hoyos report on an anti-masker's killing of a cashier for attempting to enforce a mask policy in Georgia.
- Emma Howard-Boyd highlights how any action to avert a climate breakdown needs to include support for developing countries to respond to extreme conditions and build clean infrastructure. And Patrick Greenfield notes that the price of avoiding the breakdown of ecosystems is extremely modest compared to the cost of letting our planet degrade. But Adam Radwanski notes that Ontario is going in the wrong direction by increasing its reliance on gas for energy, while Kim Siever reports on the UCP's continued funneling of public money into fossil fuel infrastructure (this time by increasing the financing provided to an oil refinery).
- Bryan Carney reports on revelations that price-fixing between major Canadian grocery chains went far beyond the familiar collusion on bread prices.
- Jodi Kantor, Karen Weise and Grace Ashford offer a behind-the-scenes look at the unacceptable conditions facing Amazon workers. And Reuters reports on a million-dollar fine facing IKEA for spying on its staff.
