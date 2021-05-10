Monday Morning Links

Miscellaneous material to start your week.
- Marcin Osuchowski et al. highlight the importance of updating our understanding of COVID-19 rather than presuming it behaves the same way as previously-studied diseases. Sandy Barnard writes that we can't blame service workers for deciding they're best off not risking their lives for poverty wages from employers who don't value their health or well-being. And Gavin Fridell argues that Canada can't keep clinging to the unethical position that intellectual property monopolies over publicly-developed vaccines are more important than controlling the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Naomi Klein writes about the intersection of crises in California as climate breakdown-fuelled wildfires are leaving people without any ability to find scarce housing.
- CBC News talks to Angela Carter about the reality that Newfoundland and Labrador is past the point where it can count on oil revenues to fund a just transition. Jeff Lagerquist reports on a new survey showing how Canada is falling behind other countries in investing in clean energy. Arjun Makhijani and M.V. Ramana highlight why small nuclear reactors aren't a viable part of a transition to clean power. And Sharon Riley examines how the global steel industry is moving away from the use of coal - even as Jason Kenney and other try to peddle strip mining for that purpose now that they've given up the pretense of needing coal power.
- Elizabeth Thompson reports on PIPSC's recognition that the federal government is making the choice not to ensure that sufficient resources are available to investigate offshore tax evasion.
- Finally, Sabrina Eliason writes about the urgent need for improved child care and developmental supports to make life easier for Alberta parents.
