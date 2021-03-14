Sunday Afternoon Links

This and that for your Sunday reading.
- Rachel Aiello reports on Dr. Theresa Tam's observation that Canada has failed its most vulnerable residents in responding to the coronavirus pandemic. And David Moscrop discusses the danger of losing trust in the institutions needed to respond to collective problems - though as noted by Robert Hiltz, the loss of faith in many right-wing provincial governments in particular is entirely justified based on their failure to act for the public good.
- But on the bright side, Peter Kujawinski writes about the success of the Northest Territories in protecting its population.
- Naomi Buck writes that the disproportionate effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on women's employment highlights the desperate need for universal child care.
- Zak Vescera reports on Saskatchewan's increasing use of privately-operated group homes who have neglected children in the province's care.
- Finally, Duncan Kinney reports on the likelihood that the Lethbridge police officers who placed NDP MLA Shannon Phillips under politically-motivated surveillance won't face meaningful consequences for doing so.
