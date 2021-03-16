On priorities

For all the commentary Marco Rubio has managed to generate with his threat that Republicans may hate Amazon more than the workers seeking to organize it, nothing reflects the warped priorities of his party (and their Canadian cousins) than this passage:
It is no fault of Amazon’s workers if they feel the only option available to protect themselves against bad faith is to form a union. Today it might be workplace conditions, but tomorrow it might be a requirement that the workers embrace management’s latest “woke” human resources fad.
That's right: the Republican idea of motivating workers is to say that if they don't respond to the imminent risk of injury, disease or even death at the hands of a notoriously callous employer, they could someday face the apparently far more compelling danger of...being held to account for racism.
