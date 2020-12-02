Juxtaposition

The Saskatchewan Party government's public health expectations for the mid-pandemic jet set willing to shell out for private testing:
"It's been challenging to provide timely results for asymptomatic travelers, especially within the tight timelines required by airlines and international destinations," Howey said in part.
"[Quantum Genetix] have the technology to provide PCR COVID-19 testing for anyone requiring proof of a negative COVID-19 test before travelling."
Their expectations for everybody else:
Shahab discouraging inter provincial travel over Christmas says Sask. people should stick to its household and limit indoor private gatherings to 5. #covid19sk— Adam Hunter (@AHiddyCBC) December 2, 2020
