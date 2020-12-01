Tuesday, December 01, 2020

Tuesday Morning Links

- David MacDonald, Lindsay McLaren, Katherine Scott and Hadrian Mertins-Kirkwood each examine the Libs' fiscal update and find that headlines about progressive priorities mask the lack of much that's specific or new.

- Shamshad Ahktar, Kevin Gallagher and Ulrich Volz discuss the G20's modest moratorium on debt servicing charges, while highlighting the need for far deeper and wider debt relief.

- Andre Picard points out the need for planning to turn the promise of effective vaccines into an end to the COVID-19 pandemic. And Ronald Labonte and Mira Johri point out how intellectual property barriers will make it difficult to get vaccines and medications to the people who need them - or allow big pharma to extract exorbitant prices in exchange for a necessary public health measures. 

- PressProgress reports that rather than being held responsible for causing some of Canada's worst COVID outbreaks, private long-term care home operators are seizing the opportunity to lobby Doug Ford to provide even less protection for residents and workers. And Jessica Smith Cross highlights how Ford's government is stonewalling the commission which is supposed to be investigating the tragic spread of COVID-19 in care homes.

- Finally, Sharon Polsky examines the Kenney UCP's plans to sacrifice individual privacy in order to help private auto insurers extract more money.

