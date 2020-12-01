Tuesday Morning Links

This and that for your Tuesday reading.
- David MacDonald, Lindsay McLaren, Katherine Scott and Hadrian Mertins-Kirkwood each examine the Libs' fiscal update and find that headlines about progressive priorities mask the lack of much that's specific or new.
- Shamshad Ahktar, Kevin Gallagher and Ulrich Volz discuss the G20's modest moratorium on debt servicing charges, while highlighting the need for far deeper and wider debt relief.
- Andre Picard points out the need for planning to turn the promise of effective vaccines into an end to the COVID-19 pandemic. And Ronald Labonte and Mira Johri point out how intellectual property barriers will make it difficult to get vaccines and medications to the people who need them - or allow big pharma to extract exorbitant prices in exchange for a necessary public health measures.
- Finally, Sharon Polsky examines the Kenney UCP's plans to sacrifice individual privacy in order to help private auto insurers extract more money.
No comments:
Post a Comment