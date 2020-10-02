Friday Morning Links

Assorted content to end your week.
- Reviewing Rick Perlstein's Reaganland, Martin Gelin writes that the U.S. is paying the price for allowing itself to be trapped in a corporate autocracy since the Reagan years - and that it will take a concerted push for systemic change to improve matters now. And Matthew Corbeil discusses the need for progressives to fight back both through electoral means, and through mass protest.
- CBC News reports that after a minuscule 13-cent increase, Saskatchewan's minimum wage remains the lowest in Canada. And Arthur White-Crummey reports that the province's reward for governing at the behest of the corporate class is a declining population to go with a deteriorating quality of life.
- Paul Wells discusses the complete lack of action from the Libs' infrastructure bank (even as they try to pitch it yet again as an alternative to actual public investment in social priorities). And Brent Patterson contrasts the Libs' insistence on pushing ahead with purchasing fighter jets against yet another delay in keeping promises to ensure First Nations have access to clean drinking water.
- Samir Shaheen-Hussain, Suzanne Shoush, Semir Bulle and Naheed Dosani remind us of Canada's medical colonialism which has ensured that Indigenous people have borne the brunt of past diseases.
- Finally, Lindsay McLaren discusses how a full set of policies aimed at improving public health would include responses to inequality and environmental degradation, as well as investments in children and seniors.
