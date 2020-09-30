Wednesday Morning Links

Miscellaneous material for your mid-week reading.
- Chris Arnold reports on the many Americans facing the impossibility of paying for the necessities of life as supports run out in the midst of a pandemic. And Carmina Ravanera and Sarah Kaplan point out that expanded EI and child are are among the best investments Canada can make in counteracting the inequality which has been exacerbated by the coronavirus.
- Meanwhile, Aaron Wherry points out that we have reason not to put up with jurisdictional squabbles which have the effect of aggravating the spread of COVID-19 and its consequences.
- Joel Bakan reminds us not to be fooled by talk of "social responsibility" by corporations lobbying to avoid contributing their fair share to the social good. And Karissa Donkin and Frédéric Zalac discuss how Alberta and New Brunswick have both set themselves up to be used as havens for unscrupulous businesses.
- Julia Croome writes about the need for a specific and enforceable climate accountability law to get Canada somewhere close to a sustainable trajectory. Maria Trimarchi and Sarah Gleim warn about the looming prospect of massive numbers of climate refugees. And John Branch and Brad Plumer emphasize the need to act quickly, rather than continuing to procrastinate (or worse yet, subsidizing fossil fuels based on the laughable claim they'll produce more revenue than they'll cost).
