Off target

In case there was any doubt how much of a gap there is between the Moe government's propensity for making promises about COVID-19 control and its capacity to delivery, how's this for a timeline?
August 10, 2020: Having just hired 90 additional staff to deal with a massive backlog in the testing intake process, the Saskatchewan Health Authority loudly announces that it will be able to test 4,000 people per day by September 1.
August 28, 2020: The Saskatchewan Health Authority's status in recruiting staff needed to meet that target by the next week consists of...relaxing the standards applied to laboratory workers (meaning that new workers will require more training), and having "hopes" of hiring additional medical laboratory technologists to provide far more capacity than currently exists.
To be clear, it's essential for the province to both build its testing capacity, and encourage people to make use of it (particularly in light of the stories of delay which have been told so far).
But we have every reason to be wary of a government which fails to plan ahead for what's needed, makes promises that can't be kept because of that failure, and then bases organizational decisions on a combination of panic and wishful thinking based on the hope of salvaging something from the wreckage.
