Sunday Morning Links

This and that for your Sunday reading.
- Crawford Kilian takes a look at Kurt Andersen's new book on the collaboration between massively wealthy people and those willing to be subjugated to their interests who have re-engineered society for their benefit, to the detriment of everybody else.
- Oren Cass comments on the folly of measuring our economy and society solely through GDP. And Duncan Thorp discusses the importance of rebuilding around a well-being economy.
- Sara Mojtehedzadeh reports on the attempt by a temp agency to saddle a worker with a $30,000 bill after his job disappeared as a result of COVID-19. And the Star's editorial board recognizes the case as an example of the need for improved protection for precarious workers.
- Meanwhile, PressProgress examines how employers are trying to use a pandemic to deny workers the benefits they've bargained for. Jon Milton writes about the efforts of Dollarama employees to fight for safe workplaces and fair wages - particularly in the face of yet another attempt to claw back pandemic pay. And Megan Lupo, Nino Abdaladze, Molly Bohannon, Sanjana Garg, Jamie Fields and Katie Surma report on the essential workers trying to navigate a pandemic while homeless.
- Bill McKibben writes that the U.S. has run out of presidential terms to delay in dealing with climate change. And David Roberts examines the devastating effects that another term of Donald Trump would have on our planet.
- Finally, Paul Wells examines the farce of Bill Blair's panel on solitary confinement. And Justin Ling notes that it's only after the panel's resignation was publicly reported that the Libs took any steps to allow it to function.
