Sunday Afternoon Links

- PressProgress examines the strong public support for the ability for all workers - including gig workers - to be able to engage in collective action to improve their pay and benefits. And Anthony Forsyth notes that the coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the importance of unions as a voice for workers. But Alec Stromdahl writes that far too many governments (including the federal Libs) are instead focused on using the power of the state to undermine workers' ability to stand up to employers - even as Kevin Carmichael writes about Galen Weston's refusal to pay fair wages unless governments force him to.
- Alexandra Mae Jones reports on the additional care work burden - and resulting anxiety - forced on women in the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. And Julie Bosman reports on the WHO's warnings that we're entering another extremely dangerous phase in dealing with the coronavirus, even as far too many right-wing governments try to pretend that any risk has passed.
- Jeff Berardelli reports on the unprecedently hot temperatures in Siberia - including the first-ever 100 Faherenheit temperatures ever measured north of the Arctic Circle. And Emily Eaton examines some of the steps Regina can take to transition fully to renewable energy.
- Thomas Wiedmann, Manfred Lenzen, Lorenz T. Keyber and Julia K. Steinberger find that a disproportionate amount of damage to our climate is being done by the discretionary spending of the wealthy few.
- Finally, Lisa Van Dusen discusses the similarities between denial of systemic racism and climate denialism - particular in their common goal of delaying any meaningful action. And in another important parallel, Patrick Sharkey writes about the deliberate choices to impose racist structures which are now perpetuated largely thanks to the perception that it's too much work to transition to less harmful policies.
