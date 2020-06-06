Saturday Afternoon Links

Assorted content for your weekend reading.
- Sheila Smith examines how private equity is hollowing out the real economy in the name of profit-taking. And Klaus Schwab suggests a "Great Reset" - though his preference for a continued capitalist model misses many of the most important opportunities for a more fair economy.
- Jennifer Robson writes that our economy needs to be rehabilitated, not given a jolt of adrenaline through temporary stimulus. And Matt Elliott writes that we should take the opportunity to put an end to poverty.
- In the first Canadian report of the Centre for Future Work, Jim Stanford examines some of the ways we can improve work in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. But Jack Healy discusses how U.S. governments and employers are instead combining their powers to force people back into unsafe jobs.
- Anne Jarvis comments on the barbarity of sending migrant agricultural workers home in body bags. And D.C. Fraser points out how agricultural workers generally are grossly underpaid given their contribution to our basic needs.
- Andray Domise writes about Canada's history of racial oppression, while Doug Cuthand points out the lack of awareness of its impact in shaping our society. Shree Paradkar offers some questions and answers on the realities of racial inequality. And Vicky Mochama argues that it's long past time for privileged people to start acting against systemic racism, while Celina Caesar-Chavannes calls for governments to start acting on long-recognized policy responses.
- Finally, Bill McKibben discusses the connection between racism, state violence and environmental injustice. And Greig Oldford argues that denialism about both racism and climate change has to end.
