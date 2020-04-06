Monday Afternoon Links

Miscellaneous material for your Monday reading.
- Mariana Mazzucato comments on the triple crisis facing our current economic system, and the importance of addressing health, environmental and economic disasters alike.
- Shannon Daub writes that it's entirely counterproductive to withhold coronavirus relief from charities and non-profits until their resources have already been depleted. And Nina Lakhani discusses the perfect storm facing both Americans now confronted with severe hunger, and the U.S. food banks trying to meet their needs.
- Jeremy Rigby points out how underlying inequalities make it impossible for a school division to provide equitable resources in the wake of the pandemic. Jennifer Valentino-DeVries, Denise Lu and Gabriel Dance note that the physical distancing being painted as a form of self-sacrifice is itself a luxury beyond the means of far too many. And Ginia Bellafante reports on the efforts of Amazon workers to secure some measure of safety and dignity as they're simultaneously treated as essential to their society, and disposable to their employer.
- Finally, Neil Macdonald highlights how the Trump administration - and Republicans and their allies generally - have gone out of their way to make people worse informed and less safe. Gary Fineout and Marc Caputo examine the disastrous effect of Republicans' efforts to destroy Florida's income support system. And Yeganeh Torbati and Isaac Arnsdorf discuss how the Tea Party and other purveyors of austerity politics ensured the U.S. wasn't prepared to respond to a predictable calamity.
