Wednesday Afternoon Links

Miscellaneous material for your mid-week reading.
- Brendan Kennedy discusses how the COVID-19 pandemic is proving to be the last straw for far too many workers already facing precarious finances. And Theodore Schleifer warns of the dangers of counting on billionaires to save us from breakdowns in public capacity which they've done so much to cause.
- Christopher Ingraham writes about the reasons why essential workers are paid far less than they deserve, while Josh Eidelson takes note of the growing backlash against mistreatment. Joanna Frketich reports from the front lines in the fight against COVID-19, while Sheila Block and Simran Dhunna discuss the need to do far more for care workers at a time when they're facing greater pressures and risks than ever. But Gil McGowan notes that Jason Kenney has chosen to kick public servants while they're down.
- Mark Hancock writes about the immense value of public services in a time of crisis. And Linda McQuaig makes the case to start manufacturing vital goods within the public sector, rather than relying on corporations to provide necessities.
- Brian Bank highlights how Canada will need to expand its manufacturing of electric vehicles in order to keep a meaningful place in the global automotive sector.
- Finally, Perry Bellegarde writes that the coronavirus pandemic is both reminding us of the existing deprivation facing First Nations, and creating an opportunity to finally remediate it.
