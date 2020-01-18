Saturday Morning Links

Assorted content for your weekend reading.
- Dion Rabouin offers a reminder that corporate tax giveaways don't do anything to help the economy beyond the interests of wealthy shareholders. And Nicole Aschoff discusses the importance of building a model for progressive globalism to counter the reach of international capital.
- Meanwhile, PressProgress notes
that the Libs' Infrastructure Bank is siding squarely with the latter
by looking to turn municipal water supplies into fodder for corporate
operators.
- Nicholas Kristoff and Sheryn WuDunn write about the deaths of despair which are lowering American life expectancies.
- Andrew Nikiforuk observes that B.C. fracking is causing the earthquakes which have long been anticipated, creating massive and avoidable risks to the province's dam infrastructure.
- Finally, Greg Jericho calls out the attempt of Scott Morrison's government to claim credit for climate negligence and "reductions" which involve the continued accumulation of carbon pollution - a position which is of course all too familiar in the Canadian context.
